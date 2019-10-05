John Wood Group (LON:WG) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 632 ($8.26).

Shares of WG stock traded up GBX 4.95 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 354.45 ($4.63). The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 41.70. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 352.70 ($4.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 408.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 463.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.29%.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp bought 769 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £3,952.66 ($5,164.85). Also, insider Roy A. Franklin bought 9,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £36,450 ($47,628.38). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,769 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,266.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

