Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after buying an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,637,000 after buying an additional 2,572,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,239,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,519. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average is $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $343.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

