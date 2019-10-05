Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on JOUT. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Johnson Outdoors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Outdoors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.44. 32,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,859. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $91.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $587.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $176.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,923.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 20.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

