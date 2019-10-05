K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price target on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €13.70 ($15.93) price target on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. K&S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.90 ($20.81).

Shares of SDF traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €12.15 ($14.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a 12-month low of €11.98 ($13.93) and a 12-month high of €18.64 ($21.67). The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is €13.91 and its 200 day moving average is €15.72.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

