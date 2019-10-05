Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.85, approximately 1,011,792 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,798,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

KPTI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $639.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,138.80% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169,300.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases.

Karyopharm's SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

