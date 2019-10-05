Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Keane Group, Inc. is a provider of integrated well completion services primarily in the U.S. It focuses on complex, technically demanding completion solutions. The company primary service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging and engineered solutions as well as other value-added service offerings. Keane Group, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

NYSE:FRAC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. Keane Group has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.63 million. Keane Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keane Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keane Group by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keane Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

