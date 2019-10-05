Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €600.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €520.00 ($604.65) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas set a €520.00 ($604.65) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €549.40 ($638.84).

Shares of KER traded up €4.05 ($4.71) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €441.90 ($513.84). 204,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a one year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €447.52.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

