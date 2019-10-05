KickCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bancor Network, HitBTC and CoinBene. In the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00192177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.01018964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023811 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089999 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, CoinBene, Bancor Network, Gate.io, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exmo, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

