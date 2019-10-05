KickToken (KICK) Hits One Day Volume of $53,350.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, Mercatox, Gate.io and OOOBTC. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $53,350.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038616 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.79 or 0.05422490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001101 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 6,626,635,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,608,113,103 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exmo, TOKOK, P2PB2B, Bilaxy, ABCC, CoinBene, Dcoin, Livecoin, BitMart, ProBit Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, OOOBTC, KuCoin, Coinsbit, COSS and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

