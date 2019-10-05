Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,548. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.67 million, a P/E ratio of -71.65 and a beta of 1.46. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor acquired 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $41,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,145.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Adams III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,873. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,160 shares of company stock valued at $221,509 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

