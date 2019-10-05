Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,436,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 164,350 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 4.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Kinder Morgan worth $153,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 866.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. 6,216,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,959,521. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

