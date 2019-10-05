Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 67,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 0.50. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $104.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $223,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,370.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,453,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,868. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,544,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

