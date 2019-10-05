KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KION GRP AG/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. KION GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $17.36.

About KION GRP AG/ADR

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

