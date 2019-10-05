Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,332,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164,389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $65,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,475,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 580,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 485.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 473,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 392,458 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 297,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 167.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,030,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 182,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.96. 92,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,175. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

