Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:KLBAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Klabin has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

