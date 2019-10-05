Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KTOS. Citigroup cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. 818,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,569. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $187.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $376,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $291,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 791,932 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,451 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,284,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,858,000 after buying an additional 2,023,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 155.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,288,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,485,000 after buying an additional 784,721 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.8% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after buying an additional 626,233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $8,326,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,034,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,571,000 after buying an additional 312,446 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.