Krios (KRI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,157.00

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Krios token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Krios has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $62,157.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00191895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.01017003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090800 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,689,798 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.