Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Kroger reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891,594. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $104,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $41,648.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,570.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,639 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 57.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 151.6% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Kroger by 141.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

