KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0162 on Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $25,368.00 and $37.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007230 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

