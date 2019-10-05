Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 110.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,255. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.68. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4286 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

