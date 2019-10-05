Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 183.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of EWL stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.78. 2,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

