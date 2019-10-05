Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stake Raised by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 2.77% of Lakeland Industries worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 731,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAKE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

LAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on Lakeland Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

