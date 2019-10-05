Lambda (LAMB) Trading 39.2% Lower Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitMax. Lambda has a market cap of $36.02 million and $53.15 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00192007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.01019601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,564,566 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.