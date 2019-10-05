Landmark Bank Lowers Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Landmark Bank cut its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Landmark Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 71,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 22.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.7% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 229,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,383. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.70.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $4,743,580. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

