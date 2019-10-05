Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 2.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Tetra Tech worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 10.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after acquiring an additional 107,339 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 169.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 200.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tetra Tech by 86.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,936,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $82.49. 9,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $402,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $1,296,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,009 shares of company stock worth $10,375,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

