Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 4,190 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments makes up about 0.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 7.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $49,433.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,250. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $103.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.27 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

