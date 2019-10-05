Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 7,080 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. TRI Pointe Group comprises about 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.22% of TRI Pointe Group worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,812. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

