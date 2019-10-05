Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.02. 6,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,963. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $171.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.95.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.5373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

