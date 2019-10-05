Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,987. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAA. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

In other news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

