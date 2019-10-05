Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 638 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,229,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,068,366,000 after purchasing an additional 785,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,183 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,830,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $247.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

