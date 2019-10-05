Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,638 Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 38,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 295.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 78,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

VOD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 112,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,659. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.