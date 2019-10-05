Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $162,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Newell Brands by 36.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 3,504.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 480,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 467,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. 114,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,178. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

In related news, Director Michael Todman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

