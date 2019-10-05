Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 70,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,956. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.50 and a beta of 0.78. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the second quarter worth $10,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 88,195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 139.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 68,326 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the second quarter worth $1,688,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 416,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,937 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

