Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLNW. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.90 to $3.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.

Limelight Networks stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 408,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.25 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, SVP Thomas Marth bought 21,550 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $49,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

