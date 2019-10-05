Linx (LINX) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Linx has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Linx has a total market cap of $11,748.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00698405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012533 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Linx Profile

Linx is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linx’s official message board is mylinx.io/news. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Linx’s official website is mylinx.io.

Buying and Selling Linx

Linx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linx using one of the exchanges listed above.

