Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $0.85 on Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00010471 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Upbit. Lisk has a market capitalization of $102.38 million and $2.41 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021219 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028402 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012788 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 135,747,235 coins and its circulating supply is 120,700,803 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Coindeal, Poloniex, Upbit, CoinEgg, ChaoEX, COSS, Livecoin, Huobi, Bit-Z, Coinroom, Exrates, OKEx, Gate.io, Bitbns, Bittrex, Binance, YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.