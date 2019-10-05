Lition (LIT) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Lition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Hotbit, Dcoin and IDEX. Lition has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $332,520.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lition has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, IDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

