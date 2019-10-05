Locus Chain (LOCUS) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.51 Million

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and $1,761.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00192038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.01016266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023949 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090455 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,847,258 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain.

Locus Chain Token Trading

Locus Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

