LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 2,252 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.1% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,707 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,536,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,473,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,699,000 after acquiring an additional 278,709 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,933. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.16. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.