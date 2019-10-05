LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $133.64. 492,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309,873. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.