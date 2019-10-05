LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 200 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Clorox were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10,510.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,567,000 after acquiring an additional 378,912 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 424.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,845,000 after acquiring an additional 274,037 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 329,211.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 177,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after acquiring an additional 177,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after acquiring an additional 165,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,888,000 after acquiring an additional 160,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.41. 67,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,924. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $141.53 and a 12-month high of $167.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.64.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $313,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

