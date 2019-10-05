LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 360 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,427.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,384,000 after buying an additional 124,665 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,559,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,840,000 after buying an additional 94,863 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.82. 2,646,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.81 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.79 and a 200 day moving average of $177.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

