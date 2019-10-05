LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,188,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,728. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

