LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 3,950 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 66.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 0.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 83,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in The Western Union by 27.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in The Western Union by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 81,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 44.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Western Union news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 35,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $740,484.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $305,432.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,739.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE WU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.30. 332,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,297. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

