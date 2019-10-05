LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Get LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.