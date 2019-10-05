M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,406 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $137.18. 3,231,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,066,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1,046.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

