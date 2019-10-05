Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 19,877 Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,483 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Banco Macro by 10,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of BMA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.62. 7,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,859. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Macro SA ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $465.92 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. Analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

