Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 26,905 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

SVC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 13,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,693. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SVC shares. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.