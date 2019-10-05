Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 131.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,545 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 57.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $741,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.46.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 19,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,566,213.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 215,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230,753.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 4,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $378,603.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,974 shares of company stock worth $10,688,411 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLL traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 31,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $67.69. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

