Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $15.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,168 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of The Western Union worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 66.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 27.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

In related news, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $327,429.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,276.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 35,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $740,484.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,788 shares of company stock worth $2,003,068. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,297. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

